Junior Scott plants a firm foundation in The Bahamas

Deceya and Junior Scott
Stephanie Lyew
The Jamaica Star
An unexpected job opportunity steered Portland-raised musician Junior Scott into establishing a new career and life in The Bahamas as a minister of music for the Golden Gate World Outreach Ministries.
Scott says that he was ready to take what he calls "a leap of faith", having completed studies at the Edna Manley School of Music and having the experience as a touring musician.
He has served as a backing musician for Nadine Blair's Perpetual Praise, as well as for gospel megastars Kevin Downswell, Prodigal Son, Chosen Vessel and Jermaine Edwards.