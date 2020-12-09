Johnson & Johnson expects coronavirus vaccine trial results by January

Alexandria Hein
Fox News
Johnson & Johnson expects to have the results from a Phase 3 clinical trial of its coronavirus vaccine by January, the company’s chief scientist said on Tuesday. Speaking at a media briefing with other vaccine manufacturers hosted by the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA), Paul Stoffels said the results are expected earlier than initially planned.
“We might have results sooner than expected — but we target results for the month of January both for safety and efficacy,” Stoffels said.
His projection on Tuesday came as the world saw the first person inoculated with Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine after the U.K granted it emergency approval last week. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration signaled in documents published ahead of its Dec. 10 meeting on the vaccine that it meets emergency use approval requirements.