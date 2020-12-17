Johnson: I did everything I could to try and get us out of oil drilling agreement

Krystel Brown
The Nassau Guardian
While addressing oil drilling in the House of Assembly today, Minister of Immigration Elsworth Johnson said he “did every contortion” to legally get out of the oil drilling agreement.
Johnson’s comments come as Bahamas Petroleum Company (BPC) continue preparations to drill an exploratory well in Bahamian waters before the end of this month.
“We have all this oil drilling going on now,” said Johnson, who is the former minister of state for legal affairs.
“I could tell you the prime minister says he doesn’t support it. I was at the AG’s office and I did every contortion I possibly could legally… but somebody draft that tight.
“After we did all of the legal contortions to stay within the bounds of the law, I said, ‘Let’s get some other QCs, no pun intended, to look at this agreement. It was draft tight.”
Johnson’s comments on the matter comes days after Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis declared that he is “totally against” oil drilling in Bahamian waters.
“Unfortunately, we were saddled with an agreement that we met there,” he said. Read more >>