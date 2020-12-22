JCNP to host virtual Junkanoo parade

The Valley Boys Junkanoo group performs under the theme “Wildlife on the Great Serengti” in December 2019.
Sloan Smith
Eyewitness News
No funding or health approval for scaled back parades.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The cancellation of both Junkanoo parades this holiday season marks the first time the annual event has not been staged in more than 65 years, according to Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP) President Dion Miller.
Miller said the organization will be partnering with ZNS and Junkanoo242, a local talk show, to produce a virtual parade that will be shown beginning 10pm on Christmas Day and again at 2am on New Year’s Day.
Miller said every Junkanoo group was asked to submit footage of their best parade over the past decade that will be aired with live commentary, with groups explaining the thought process surrounding their selection and experiences over the years.
He noted that while early discussions had hope for smaller and more controlled Junkanoo rushouts, that plan was simply not feasible. Read more >>