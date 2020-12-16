Jacksonville church and Sarasota nonprofit: Don't forget the need in the Bahamas

Matt Soergel
Florida Times-Union
The year 2020 has been a disaster in most of the world, so it's easy, perhaps understandable, to see why many Floridians have moved on from a close-to-home catastrophe from the year before the global pandemic.
But, say a couple of 29-year-olds, don't forget Hurricane Dorian and the incredible damage it inflicted on parts of the Bahamas in September 2019.
There's still an overwhelming need there, said Danny Moroney, who leads Hope Fleet (hopefleet.org), a young nonprofit Christian relief group, based in Sarasota, that's trying to keep attention on the Bahamas. Read more >>