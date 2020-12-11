IsraAID continues to give back to the GB community

CONTINUED DONATIONS – Non-governmental organization (NGO) IsraAID continues to give back to the island of Grand Bahama. Recently the organization made a substantive donation of hygienic supplies to the Ministry of Education for the five local public senior schools on island. Pictured from left to right are Ivan Butler, District Superintendent of Education, Grand Bahama, Bimini and the Cays; Bronwen Smith, Principal, Jack Hayward Senior High School; Chester Cooper, Principal, Eight Mile Rock High School; Imri Grinberg, Country Director, IsraAID; Valarie Seymour, Community and Education Specialist, IsraAID; Albert Jones, Ministry of Education Official; Shennan Rolle, Principal, St. George’s High School and Tamina Anderson, Vice Principal, Jack Hayward Junior High School. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)
FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
Non-governmental organization (NGO) IsraAID continues to give back to the island of Grand Bahama in tangible ways as it has been doing immediately following the passage of Hurricane Dorian in September 2019.
In light of the worldwide pandemic, COVID019, the organization has rendered assistance, providing much-need hygienic supplies to both primary and secondary public schools on the island.
A team from IsraAID recently donated items to the five secondary public high schools on the island. The joint donation took place at the St. George’s High School Gymnasium, where Imri Grinberg, Country Director, IsraAID Bahamas expressed that it was his pleasure to make the donation on behalf of the organization.
“Having assisted countries around the world in similar donations, IsraAID first arrived in The Bahamas on September 5, four days following the passage of Hurricane Dorian. Since then, IsraAID has continued to make substantive contributions throughout the community.
“Our operations reached four islands – Grand Bahama, Abaco, Eleuthera and New Providence. Our initial response included providing food, water, clothing and other tangible items to persons on Grand Bahama. Additionally, we partnered with the local water authority with water distribution points,” he explained.
Grinberg added that a collaboration between IsraAID and the Ministry of Education (Grand Bahama) commenced when 132 school counselors and 86 teachers received psycho social support to help with their recovery post-Dorian.