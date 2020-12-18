Island Luck CEO demands due process on patron tax rollout, not ready for Jan. 1

Sloan Smith
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Island Luck CEO Sebastian Bastian said yesterday that his company will not be ready to implement the government’s gaming tax on winnings by January 1, 2021, citing a lack of consultation, due process and professionalism in the government’s snap announcement.
In an interview with Eyewitness News, Bastian said the tax itself came as no surprise to gaming operators, given that it was agreed by all parties last year.
However, he stressed that it must be implemented professionally with due process and properly communicated to the public.
Bastian said: “The manner in which they decided to announce and implement such a tax is where the surprise comes from.”
“The administration has a history of talking at us and not with us,” Bastian continued.
“I find that quite unusual seeing as I have an open line of communication with many of the sitting members in this administration.”
Bastian said: “It’s about due process. We run a professional company. We don’t run a mom and pop shop.
"This is a massive change to a big industry."