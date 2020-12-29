Is eating fish healthy?

We know of fish as a healthy food, but pregnant women are told to limit consumption. Do the health benefits of eating fish outweigh the risks, particularly as stocks grow more depleted? (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jessica Brown
BBC News
Fish has a reputation for being one of the healthiest foods we can eat.
But the rising availability of plant-based alternatives, and increasing concerns about seafood’s sustainability and carbon footprint, have led some to question whether we need it in our diets. Since 1974, the UN's Food and Agricultural Organization reports, fish stocks within biologically sustainable levels have declined from 90% to just under 66% today.
Meanwhile, concerns over mercury and other pollutants mean women who are pregnant or breastfeeding, for example, are told to limit their consumption of some species.
