Instagram model, NYC talent agency among Peter Nygard co-conspirators named in new lawsuits

Nygard's 'top girlfriend', Instagram model Suelyn Medeiros, trafficked woman to be raped, lawsuit alleges.
Peter Nygard and Suelyn Mediros at Virgin Unites Midnight Magic Gala in 2007. The photo appears in a civil lawsuit filed in New York on Nov. 12, alleging a New York talent agent and agency conspired to sex traffic a 17-year-old Canadian woman to be raped. (Southern District Court of New York)
Caroline Barghout
CBC News
Two women who allege fashion executive Peter Nygard raped them when they were teenagers are suing Nygard's so-called "top girlfriend" and "recruiter," and the talent agent and agency representing her.
The accusations are made in two separate lawsuits filed in the U.S., in which the women allege the plaintiffs conspired to provide Nygard "with a steady pool of victims."
The first lawsuit was filed in Miami by a Florida woman on Oct. 22. She claims Nygard raped her in 2010 when she was 18, and that Instagram model Suelyn Medeiros was partially to blame for allegedly luring her to the Bahamas.
The woman is seeking damages under the U.S. federal sex trafficking statute. Her identity is protected and she is only known as Jane Doe in court documents.
Jane Doe, who is now 29, alleges Medeiros had befriended her, then lured and coerced her to travel to Nygard's private compound in the Bahamas. Doe claims Medeiros then told her she was "required to have sex with Nygard." The allegations are outlined in the lawsuit. Read more >>