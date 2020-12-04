I’m 33 Years Old. I Got COVID-19 Eight Months Ago. I’m Still Sick.

I’m just one of the thousands of Americans who have long-term post-COVID symptoms. This crisis won't end with a vaccine.
Nidhi Prakash
BuzzFeed News
Eight months out from the first frightening peak of coronavirus cases in the US, Americans are facing another dangerous surge of the pandemic. More than 100,000 Americans are in the hospital right now, sick with COVID-19 — the most there’s ever been.
At least 13.9 million people in the US have had the virus. Some fully recovered and bounced right back to their lives, perhaps without even knowing they’d ever been infected. Some — at least 273,000 so far — have died.
And others, like me, have been dragged through an indefinite cycle of headaches, exhaustion, chest pains, and shortness of breath, their post-viral symptoms dragging out for weeks that have turned into months, with no end or relief in sight.