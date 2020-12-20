How To Work Remotely In The Bahamas For Up To A Year

This could be the view from your new office on the beach in the Bahamas. Getty
Kaeli Conforti
Forbes News
If you’re a remote worker or virtual college student in dire need of a change of scenery, a year in the Caribbean may be just what the doctor ordered. Designed for long-term travelers and their families, The Bahamas Extended Access Travel Stay (BEATS) program offers participants an annual residence permit so you can work or study in any of its 16 major islands—Grand Bahama (home to Freeport), The Abacos, The Berry Islands, Bimini, Andros, Ragged Island, Nassau and Paradise Island, Eleuthera and Harbour Island, Cat Island, The Exumas, San Salvador, Rum Cay, Long Island, Mayaguana, Inagua or Acklins and Crooked Island—for up to one year. The permit can then be renewed annually for stays up to three years. Read more >>