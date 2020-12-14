How To Spend A Fantastic Long Weekend On Bimini, Bahamas

Inka Piegsa Quischotte
Located just 50 miles off Florida’s coast, Bimini consists of two islands: North Bimini and South Bimini. Being the closest of the Bahamian islands to the U.S., it’s an ideal destination for a long weekend in lavish tropical surroundings. You can catch a 30-minute flight on a seaplane from Miami or a little longer one from Fort Lauderdale.
On land, you get around best on bicycles or golf carts. Bimini has only recently come onto the tourist radar, which means it’s less crowded and touristy than Nassau. What you can expect are glorious beaches, some serious game fishing, great food and accommodation, and plenty of history, starting with Spanish explorer and seafarer Ponce de Leon who, as legend has it, was lured to the island by tales of the Fountain of Youth in the early 1500s. Read more >>