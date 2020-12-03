Hospitals stretched beyond 'reasonable limit' as number of Covid-19 patients reaches 100,000 and reported deaths hit all-time high

Steve Almasy, Jason Hanna
Madeline Holcombe, CNN
(CNN) - The total number of coronavirus deaths reported in a day set a new record Wednesday and hospitalizations also reached an all-time high, and doctors and nurses across the US are trying to find creative ways to handle the surging number of patients.
The numbers are grim. More than 100,200 patients were in US hospitals Wednesday, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
There were more than 2,670 deaths reported Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Those totals have never been higher. The stress on frontline health care workers has never been greater.
One county official in Wisconsin told CNN, "Our hospital ICUs and emergency rooms remain stretched beyond any reasonable limit and our healthcare workers as well as our patients need our help." Read more >>