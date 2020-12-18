Historic Bahamian Appointment to Human Rights Commission

Dante Bazard Jr to serve three-year term as Commissioner of Prince Edward Island, Canada
Bahamas National
Dante Bazard Jr’s confirmation this month to the Prince Edward Island Human Rights Commission is not only a first for a Bahamian, but for black people in the province.
At 27, he is the youngest appointee named by the Legislative Assembly of the Canadian province. He will serve a term of three years.
Commissioners are selected for their in-depth knowledge and expertise in human rights issues as well as matters relating to vulnerable populations, public policy, social values, and concepts of fairness, justice, and public service.
“My goals are to increase representation for the Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour (BIPOC) communities in all areas of governance and make a difference in this position,” he said.
“As a black male I am well aware of the experiences and struggles of marginalized communities and hope to aid in the fight for justice.”
The 2011 Queen’s College graduate is the eldest son of Dr Dante Bazard and former Senator Cheryl Bazard.
“We are proud of Dante's accomplishments and know that he will make a meaningful impact for BIPOC in PEI and bring honour to his country at the same time,” said his parents. Read more >>