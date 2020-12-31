Happy New Year, from Hope Town United

The Hope Town United team and the residents of Elbow Cay would like to thank you for your generosity and support this year. Thanks to donors like you, our 1st Annual Sailfish Tournament raised over $200,000 towards the rebuilding of the Hope Town Primary School and the Homes for Hope Program.
While our tournament was a huge success, we still need to raise $900,000 to finish the construction of the Hope Town Primary School. There is still time to make a huge difference!
Will you help us finish the construction of the school for the
children of Hope Town? Please consider making a gift via the link below,
or contact me directly at seneca@hopetownunited.org.
Thank you and Happy New Year!
Seneca Moss Reynolds
Director of Development