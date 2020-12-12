Half of US Travelers Plan to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine

Janeen Christoff
MMGY Global has released the latest wave of research from its Travel Intentions Pulse Survey (TIPS) and Travel Safety Barometer. The data shows how Americans feel about travel amid news of effective vaccines and COVID-19 cases rising sharply in the U.S.
The availability of a vaccine is very encouraging for travelers. According to the research, 50 percent of respondents would get the vaccine as soon as it’s available to them. Forty percent said that would wait at least a few months to see if it is effective, and nine percent would not get the vaccine.
The perception of those who choose to travel is weighing on plans. MMGY found that people are becoming more concerned about how family and friends will judge their decisions to travel. Thirty-one percent of respondents said that the opinions of their family and friends were an important consideration affecting future travel plans (an increase from 25 percent in October).