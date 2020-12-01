Ground broken For New Carmichael Village Subdivision

Nassau, The Bahamas – The government is forging ahead with plans to develop Carmichael Village, a new government housing project. Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis along with Minister of the Environment and Housing, the Hon. Romauld Ferreira, participated in a groundbreaking ceremony to launch the development of the new housing subdivision. The ceremony was held, November 30, 2020 on the grounds of the site. The Prime Minister noted that land reform was one of the government’s key objectives.
"In 2018, the government embarked on an ambitious effort to ensure that more Bahamians, in particular young Bahamians, have greater access to land, and by extension affordable housing," he said. "We determined that we would pursue a policy of ready-to-build serviced lots as a strategy to help accomplish our objectives. Through the serviced lots initiative, Bahamians have been and will continue to access affordable housing."