Grand Bahama Power announces transition to fully Bahamian-led operations

ZNS Bahamas
The Grand Bahama Power Company (GBPC) is pleased to announce executive appointments that progress its goals of being a customer-focused, agile, Bahamian-led utility. Nikita Mullings, a Grand Bahama native, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer.
(COO) of GBPC, effective December 1, 2020. Ms. Mullings brings a strong safety, operations and administration background to this critical role that oversees all areas of operations and administration for the organization. Ms. Mullings’ unwavering focus on working safely, her strong leadership capability and commitment to excellence will ensure the company delivers on its commitments to customers. Read more >>