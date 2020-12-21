Grand Bahama Island's Grand Lucayan Announces Reopening of Lighthouse Pointe

Lighthouse Pointe, GB - Photo source
GRAND BAHAMA ISLAND, Bahamas, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Lucayan, the award-winning resort offering guests an authentic Bahamian experience, proudly announces the Feb. 1, 2021 reopening of Lighthouse Pointe, the brand's all-inclusive offering, with rates starting at $220.00 per person, per night. Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), and the local and national Ministries of Health (MOH), Lighthouse Pointe will resume operation of its 196 stylish guestrooms, four dining destinations, including Portobello's, Pizzeria Capri, Aroma Café and Waves Bar & Grill, as well as the Senses Spa & Fitness Center. Additionally, the Convention Center and wedding gazebos will be fully functional and ready to host intimate weddings and small groups. Read more >>