Govt to spend over $4 million for COVID-19 vaccine

Kyle Walkine
The Nassau Guardian
The government’s budget to purchase 80,000 COVID-19 vaccines to cover 20 percent of the country’s population has increased to over $4 million, according to Minister of Health Renward Wells, who explained that storage and distribution must also be taken into account.
He told reporters yesterday that the new figure includes the $1.6 million previously mentioned to cover the cost of the vaccine alone, once one is recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).
“There is a plan,” Wells said. “And that plan right now equates to a little over $4 million, inclusive of the $1.6 [million] we plan on paying for the vaccine.”
He added, "We would have developed a vaccine strategy, a logistic strategic plan to deploy the vaccine in The Bahamas.