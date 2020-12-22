GG Sir Cornelius launches Volunteer Bahamas Program

AWARDS CEREMONY – Governor General (GG) His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius A. Smith (insert), launched the GG’s Volunteer Bahamas Program on Friday, as many of those who give selflessly were honored for their efforts. Shown are Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources, Michael Pintard and Minister of State for Finance and Grand Bahama, Senator J. Kwasi Thompson, along with the honorees. (BIS PHOTOS: LISA DAVIS)
Freeport News
Bahamas Information Services
The Governor General’s Volunteer Bahamas Program was officially launched December 18, 2020 by His Excellency Sir Cornelius A. Smith in a ceremony that honored some 13 individuals and organizations.
The ceremony was held at the C.A. Smith Building.
His Excellency said he was delighted to be back home in Grand Bahama, and thought that, one day, history would record this day as a defining moment in Volunteer Bahamas.
Two weeks ago, the Governor General’s Volunteer Bahamas Program was launched in New Providence. The program exists to encompass, encourage, and celebrate those people as well as civic and charitable organizations, associations, clubs and groups that significantly and generously contribute through volunteering without seeking reward.
He said: “For as long as I can remember, it has been a dream of mine to bring volunteers from all across the islands with the sole purpose of bridging the gap that exists between those in need and those who are able and willing to fulfill those needs.” Read more >>