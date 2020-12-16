Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine: What to Expect Before, During, and After Your Appointment

You may not be getting the vaccine for quite a while, but here's what to know when that time comes. Image: Adobe Stock
Korin Miller
Health.Com
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is officially being distributed throughout the US after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized it for emergency use on December 11. Right now, the first round is being rolled out to health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities—so unless you fall into one of those two groups, you're likely not going to get the vaccine anytime soon.
Still, the Pfizer vaccine—and any other forthcoming vaccines—are at the top of everyone's minds, so it's normal to have questions about the process, especially what you can expect when you get the vaccine at some point in the future. To help, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released guidance on what people can expect before, during, and after he vaccination process. Here's what you need to know, if you want to be prepared for what's to come. Read more >>