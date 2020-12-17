Germany shatters record for Covid deaths as country enters lockdown

Fred Pleitgen, CNN
Berlin (CNN)Germany shattered its record for Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours on Tuesday with 952 patients dying compared to a previous record of 598 on December 11, according to the country's center for disease control.
The nation tallied 27,728 new coronavirus cases, the Robert-Koch-Institute (RKI) reported, as it enters a hard national lockdown on Wednesday in an effort to bring the situation under control.
But the institute said a delay in reporting data from the large state of Saxony could be part of the reason for the sharp increase.
Data was not transmitted from Saxony on Monday, so Wednesday's report includes missing numbers for Monday as well as Tuesday.
