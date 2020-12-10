Germany reports record number of coronavirus fatalities in one day

Zack Budryk
The Hill
Deaths from the coronavirus in Germany reached a single-day record high on Wednesday as numbers surge through most of Europe.
The country reported nearly 600 new deaths from the virus Wednesday, while Germany’s national disease control center logged 20,815 new cases of the virus, according to The Washington Post.
As cases began to surge again in the autumn months, German officials implemented a less-strict version of earlier lockdown measures that kept schools, most retailers and hair salons open. Read more >>