German Study Finds Face Masks Reduce New Covid-19 Infections By 45%

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - DECEMBER 6, 2020: Customers in face masks choose Christmas decorations in a store of the OBI home improvement and gardening retailer during the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Sergei Fadeichev/TASS (Photo by Sergei Fadeichev\TASS via Getty Images) Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
Disha Shetty
Forbes
A study from Germany has found that face masks could lead to a 45% drop in new Covid-19 infections around 20 days after their mandatory introduction. The results were published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) and provides further evidence that masks are a cost-effective means to combat Covid-19 spread.
The city of Jena in Germany, from where the publicly available data on number of cases was used for this study, made masks mandatory in the first week of April 2020. In the following weeks the number of new Covid-19 infections fell to almost zero. Taking a lesson from the results in Jena, all federal states in Germany made face masks mandatory by the end of April.
"The result is significant as this is the first study that identifies causal effects in a population (and not in clinical settings among e.g. medical personnel)," said the study's co-author Klaus Wälde, professor of economics at the Johannes-Gutenberg University Mainz, Germany.