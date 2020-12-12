GBPA provide vouchers for annual turkey drive

TURKEY DRIVE – The Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) followed through with a decade of Christmas cheer with its annual Turkey Drive. Seventeen organizations received vouchers to purchase turkeys for persons within the communities where they serve. Pictured from left to right are: Karla McIntosh, General Counsel, GBPA; Sharry Bain, Vice President, the Northern Bahamas Council for The Disabled and Sarah St. George, Acting Chairman, GBPA. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)
FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
The Grand Bahama Port Authority is celebrating 10 years of spreading joy and Christmas cheer by way of its annual Turkey Drive. This particular mission of Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) mission has continued this year, albeit under different circumstances due to COVID- 19.
This year, 17 organizations received vouchers to purchase turkeys and ultimately, to distribute them throughout various communities.
On Thursday (December 10) speaking to the representatives of the organizations, Sarah St. George, GBPA Acting Chairman stated: “This is more special Christmas because even as we still recover from the tragic loss of lives in Hurricane Dorian, the untold damage and pain that COVID-19 has caused to our communities and all over the world is almost worse.
“The sheer unimaginable loss of life, the physical, emotional and economic toll of this silent invader has been tragic, unprecedented and quite overwhelming. Overnight, it took away many of the freedoms and qualities of life that we tend to take for granted, and it is still a very challenging time for many families to be able to gather together this Christmas. That, after all, is such a core value of the Christmas spirit. And so today, more than ever, families would be relying on the support of our local humanitarian organizations such as yourselves.” Read more >>