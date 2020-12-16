GBPA launching new, lower cost micro-business license in January

SUPPORTING MICRO AND SMALL BUSINESSES – GBPA Acting Chairman, Sarah St. George emphasized the importance of supporting local micro and small businesses post-Dorian and COVID-19. GBPA new Micro-Business License is designed to reduce startup costs and bring significant benefits to entrepreneurs looking to start micro-ventures. Pictured with St. George (second right) is Ian Rolle, GBPA President (left) and Derek Newbold (right), GBPA Sr. Manager of Business Development and Invest Grand Bahama, during a visit with Kristian Rahming (second left), Owner of OnPoint Designs, a graphic design and printing company in Downtown, Freeport.
Beginning January 2021, aspiring entrepreneurs on Grand Bahama will have a new, cost-effective option for launching new businesses in the city of Freeport. The Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (GBPA) is introducing a new Licensee category that will reduce startup costs and bring significant benefits to entrepreneurs looking to start micro-ventures.
The new Micro-Business License (MBL) comes as a result of more than eighteen months of data-gathering during business recovery efforts and grant funding programs that supported hundreds of micro and small businesses across the island impacted by Hurricane Dorian last year. Read more >>