GBDRF partners with local Sorority and Fraternity to provide food to needy families across GB

PARTNERS – The Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation (GBDRF), together with valued partners Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., provided much-needed healthy food supplies to disadvantaged families across the island of Grand Bahama. (PHOTO COURTESY OF GBDRF)
Freeport News
The Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation (GBDRF), together with valued partners Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., has provided much-needed healthy food supplies to disadvantaged families across the island of Grand Bahama.
Although more than a year has passed since Hurricane Dorian left Grand Bahama in ruins, many families are still in recovery mode. Homes are in need of repair and families are in need of basic essentials, including food. For this initiative, which was carried out on November 29, the GBDRF provided food supplies, and partners Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity sorted, packaged, and delivered them.
“Ensuring families have the basic necessity of food is of utmost importance at this time,” stated Karla McIntosh, Director of the GBDRF. “People are still hurting and we want to help as much as we are able. With local partnerships we can do more, so we are truly grateful for the assistance of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.” Read more >>