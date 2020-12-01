Tuesday, December 1, 2020

From The Bahamas to St Kitts, 7 Places to Go in December

 
The sandbar at Cape Eleuthera in The Bahamas.

Caribbean Journal

When the first Caribbean destinations began reopening in June, the travel world was filled with uncertainty. But in the six months since, the Caribbean has sent a message to the world that tourism reopenings can largely be done in a safe, effective manner — an important step for the future of the most tourism-dependent region on earth.

Of course, not everyone is returning to traveling, and every traveler needs to carefully consider their trip and the risks.

But a growing number of visitors are returning to the Caribbean — and that’s why we’ve brought back our monthly edition of Places to Go.  Read more >>
