Free Book of Short Stories "Moonbeams from The Soul"

|
If you are
in need of some entertainment, this book might just do the trick! From
wild temptations to dangerous decisions, it's an eclectic assortment of
thought-provoking short stories.
Many of my short stories have appeared in “The Lady” magazine, U.K. As
New York Times bestselling author Neil Gaiman says: “Short stories are
tiny windows into other worlds and other minds and other dreams. They
are journeys you can make to the far side of the universe and still be
back in time for dinner.”
Some excerpts from the short stories in Moonbeams from the Soul:
"Although she expected it, the sight of the devil’s mask made her gasp.
The man had a whistle in his mouth and carried cowbells and maracas. She
led the man across the room...." - from "The Merry Widow".
"I knew it was a mistake. I don’t know why I did it. Well, actually, I
do know why. I’m no different from the other girls in my graduating
class of that year...." - from "Love Made Me Do It".
"She wore shorts and a sleeveless top. Her hair gleamed in the sunshine.
To him, at that moment, she looked even more beautiful in the daytime
than she had in the moonlight...." - from "Queen Bee".
"The moles stared at me from some kind of solution in the jar! They
looked like shrivelled raisons. I couldn’t drink any more coffee!" -
from "The Palms".
Some Amazon Reviews of Moonbeams from The Soul:
"What a marvellous collection of stories. They will reel you in,
entertain and refresh you, and have you eager to go on to the next one!"
"I love FK books. They always leave you wanting more or dying to know what's next in the series."
"These are well-written stories with a twist. Fay Knowles is good at
describing everyday life where you gradually discover that nothing is
quite what it seems."