Sunday, December 20, 2020

Free Book of Short Stories "Moonbeams from The Soul"

 

Season's Greetings!

Several of our hotels and large resorts have reopened!  Many of their staff are thankfully employed again after months of struggling to make ends meet. More hotel staff are predicted to come back on board as soon as possible.

At this special time of year, I am delighted to make available to you a FREE gift of my e-book "Moonbeams from The Soul: A Collection of Fourteen Provocative Short Stories"! This will be FREE for five days from Saturday, December 19th, until Wednesday, December 23rd, at 11.59 p.m. Pacific Time. "Moonbeams from The Soul" is also available in paperback (regular and large print) and Kindle Unlimited.
If you are in need of some entertainment, this book might just do the trick! From wild temptations to dangerous decisions, it's an eclectic assortment of thought-provoking short stories.
 
Many of my short stories have appeared in “The Lady” magazine, U.K. As New York Times bestselling author Neil Gaiman says: “Short stories are tiny windows into other worlds and other minds and other dreams. They are journeys you can make to the far side of the universe and still be back in time for dinner.”
 
Some excerpts from the short stories in Moonbeams from the Soul:
 
"Although she expected it, the sight of the devil’s mask made her gasp. The man had a whistle in his mouth and carried cowbells and maracas. She led the man across the room...." - from "The Merry Widow".
 
"I knew it was a mistake. I don’t know why I did it. Well, actually, I do know why. I’m no different from the other girls in my graduating class of that year...." - from "Love Made Me Do It".
 
"She wore shorts and a sleeveless top. Her hair gleamed in the sunshine. To him, at that moment, she looked even more beautiful in the daytime than she had in the moonlight...." - from "Queen Bee".
 
"The moles stared at me from some kind of solution in the jar! They looked like shrivelled raisons. I couldn’t drink any more coffee!" - from "The Palms".
 
Some Amazon Reviews of Moonbeams from The Soul:
 
"What a marvellous collection of stories. They will reel you in, entertain and refresh you, and have you eager to go on to the next one!"  
 
"I love FK books. They always leave you wanting more or dying to know what's next in the series."
 
"These are well-written stories with a twist. Fay Knowles is good at describing everyday life where you gradually discover that nothing is quite what it seems."
If you enjoy "Moonbeams from The Soul" and can find time to leave your comments on the book's page at Amazon and/or Goodreads, that would be terrific. Thanks so much!
 
Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, Happy Hanukkah, Joyeux Noël, Feliz Navidad…. and all that good stuff!
 
With very best wishes for a
Happy, Healthy & "Covid-Free" 2021!
Fay
 
Fay Knowles
Author
Nassau, Bahamas
