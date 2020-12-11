Four People Given the New COVID Vaccine in Clinical Trials Developed Bell’s Palsy—Should You Be Worried?

Here's what to know about the condition, which causes temporary facial paralysis, and if a link has been established to the new vaccine. Credit: Adobe Stock
Claire Gillespie
Health
A document released on December 8, ahead of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) meeting on December 10, reveals more details about the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine—which is expected to be the first to be authorized for emergency use in the US.
The document reveals that four cases of Bell's palsy, a condition that causes temporary facial paralysis, were identified in study participants who received the vaccine—but in none of the participants who received a placebo. At least one of the patients has recovered, and there's no evidence that the vaccine caused the problem. Here's what to know about this condition.