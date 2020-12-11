Friday, December 11, 2020

Four People Given the New COVID Vaccine in Clinical Trials Developed Bell’s Palsy—Should You Be Worried?

 
Here's what to know about the condition, which causes temporary facial paralysis, and if a link has been established to the new vaccine.  Credit: Adobe Stock

A document released on December 8, ahead of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) meeting on December 10, reveals more details about the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine—which is expected to be the first to be authorized for emergency use in the US.

The document reveals that four cases of Bell's palsy, a condition that causes temporary facial paralysis, were identified in study participants who received the vaccine—but in none of the participants who received a placebo. At least one of the patients has recovered, and there's no evidence that the vaccine caused the problem. Here's what to know about this condition.  Read more >>
