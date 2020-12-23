Fort Worth pastor who urged ‘faith over fear’ in the pandemic mourns parents who died of COVID complications

Charles and Shirley Dunn died within hours of one another at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth after entering the hospital with COVID-like symptoms.(Courtesy Todd Dunn)
David Tarrant
Dallas News
Pastor Todd Dunn had been urging “Faith over fear!” since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March. Just before Thanksgiving, he posted a message on Facebook dismissing precautionary measures advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to keep wearing masks and avoid gatherings with family members who don’t live in the same house.
“I’m not wearing a mask when around my family like the CDC requests and we are traveling so we’ll take our chances,” Dunn’s Facebook post read. “And to top it off we are huggers so there you go! There will be no social distancing CDC. Faith over fear!!”
A few weeks later, both of Dunn’s parents were dead after entering the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms. Charles and Shirley Dunn died within hours of one another at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth. Read more >>