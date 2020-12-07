Former cybersecurity chief says Russia, China, Iran and North Korea are trying to steal coronavirus vaccine IP

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Under Secretary Chris Krebs speaks to reporters at the DHS Election Operations Center and National Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Center (NCCIC) in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. November 6, 2018. Jonathan Ernst | Reuters
Amanda Macias
CNBC News
WASHINGTON — The former head of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said Sunday that adversaries have attempted to steal intellectual property related to the coronavirus vaccine.
“The big four, Russia, China, Iran and North Korea we have seen to some extent all four of those countries doing some kind of espionage or spying, trying to get intellectual property related to the vaccine,” Chris Krebs, former CISA Director said on CBS “Face the Nation.”
“What we had been thinking through at CISA was not just the vaccine developers but their entire supply chain and really trying to look for those critical weak spots,” Krebs said.
“So it’s not just about Moderna and some of the others that are developing the vaccine — it’s their supply chains, its the distribution channels and public health institutions,” he said. “Those are the folks that we have to continue to spread cybersecurity support to from the national security community and from the private sector.” Read more >>