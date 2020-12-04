Forbes: Reducing quarantine time might cause issues

Jasper Ward
The Nassau Guardian
While it is feasible to reduce The Bahamas’ required quarantine period, it may result in some positive COVID-19 cases slipping through the cracks, according to Dr. Nikkiah Forbes, director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme at the Bahamas Ministry of Health.
The 14-day quarantine recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) remains in effect, but the CDC is now also recommending that, based on local availability of viral testing, quarantine for asymptomatic individuals end on day 10 without testing or day seven after receiving a negative test result.
When called for a comment about the CDC’s latest recommendation, Forbes told The Nassau Guardian, “At the end of the day, I think it could be feasible that we could look at it. We would have to plan and be able to accommodate those tests and be able to follow up with such persons.” Read more >>