Forbes: COVID-19 vaccine not expected in-country until end of 2021

Director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme Dr. Nikkiah Forbes. (FILE PHOTO)
Sloan Smith
Eyewitness News
US FDA approves emergency use authorization of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The United States’ approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is a “tremendous step forward” toward immunity of the virus, said Director of the Infectious Disease Programme Dr Nikkiah Forbes.
On Friday, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved emergency use authorization for the first COVID-19 vaccine, allowing Pfizer-BioNTech to be distributed across the country.
In an interview with Eyewitness News, Forbes said: “With the distribution of the vaccine and with people getting vaccinations in the coming days, weeks and months, that is a step forward to having COVID immunity.
“It will take time for full vaccine coverage but it’s definitely a step in the right direction and tremendous progress in the fight against COVID-19.”
Forbes noted that while other countries have started vaccinations, The Bahamas will not likely have the vaccine in-country until the end of 2021. Read more >>