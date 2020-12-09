FDA: Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine safe and effective after one dose

Experts are happy about the early protection, but still stress the importance of getting both doses.
By Erika Edwards
NBC News
Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine candidate offers some protection after the first dose, with nearly full protection after the second dose, according to documents released Tuesday by the Food and Drug Administration.
The information was made public before a meeting Thursday of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, or VRBPAC — an advisory group to the FDA that will vote on whether to advise the agency to grant emergency use authorization of the vaccine in the U.S.
The 53-page document contains analysis from both federal regulators and Pfizer on the latest data from the company's Phase 3 clinical trial on its Covid-19 vaccine. It will be used to help guide the advisory group in its decision-making. Read more >>