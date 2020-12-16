FDA authorizes first fully at-home test as more Covid-19 patients are hospitalized than ever before

Holly Yan, Steve Almasy,
Christina Maxouris, CNN
(CNN) - After a day of celebration and heartache, Americans face a harsh reality with the Covid-19 crisis.
A record 112,816 Covid-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday, according to the Covid Tracking Project.
That will inevitably lead to more deaths as Christmas and New Year's Day get closer.
And while more doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine are sent across the country this week, there won't be enough for everyone who wants it for months. Read more >>