Fauci says the U.K. "rushed" approval of coronavirus vaccine

Grace Segers
CBS News
Washington — Dr. Anthony Fauci criticized the United Kingdom for rushing through the authorization process for a coronavirus vaccine. He told CBS News that British regulators failed to adequately scrutinize data from drug manufacturers before approving a vaccine — although in an interview later the same day he apologized for his remarks and said he had not meant to imply any "sloppiness" on the part of the UK.
"They kind of ran around the corner of the marathon and joined it in the last mile," Fauci told CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett in an interview for this week's episode of "The Takeout" podcast. "They really rushed through that approval." Read more >>