Fauci Explains How to End the COVID Pandemic

The country’s leading expert on infectious diseases shares his thoughts on resolving the current public health crisis and preparing for the next.
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions in Washington, D.C., on June 30, 2020. Credit: Al Drago Getty Images
Charles Schmidt
Scientific American
Anthony Fauci has led the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for 36 years and has helped guide responses to a succession of viral epidemics: HIV/AIDS, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), Ebola and Zika, among others. President-elect Joe Biden recently appointed Fauci as his chief medical adviser.
A voice of reason on the Trump administration’s novel coronavirus task force, the physician spoke to Scientific American about next steps in the response to the COVID pandemic. During the discussion, Fauci highlighted an important gap in treatment options for newly infected people: more antiviral interventions are still needed for early cases of the disease—and, if successful, they could perhaps address future outbreaks that might be triggered by other emerging coronaviruses. Read more >>