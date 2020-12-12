Europe in meltdown as Covid death tolls soar and progress unravels

Emma Reynolds, CNN
London (CNN) - Europe is in meltdown again as daily Covid death tolls reach record highs and countries scramble to expand testing and rescue hospital systems that are buckling under the pressure.
Health experts warn that despite hopeful news with a vaccine rollout starting in the UK, drastic action is still needed to save lives as coronavirus tears through nations attempting to regain some semblance of normality.
Russia and Germany reported record daily Covid-19 deaths on Friday, and October was Russia's deadliest month in a decade. Stockholm's intensive care units hit 99% capacity as Sweden proposed a spring "pandemic law" to potentially force closures of certain public spaces. And France said its lockdown would not be eased as planned on Tuesday after daily case numbers rose on Thursday compared with last week.
Germany tallied 598 fatalities in a span of 24 hours, according to the country's center for disease control, the Robert Koch Institute.
The nation also added a record 29,875 new infections on Friday, roughly 6,000 more than the day before. Read more >>