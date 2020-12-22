ESPNU to Re-Air 2014 Bahamas Bowl

Game one of the best bowl games in college football history.
Central Michigan Chippewas
The 2014 Popeyes Bahamas Bowl, which was voted one of the top 25 bowl games of all time during the 150th-anniversary celebration of college football last year, will be re-aired on Thursday, Dec. 24 at 7 pm ET on ESPNU in the United States and ESPN Caribbean in the Bahamas.
While the 2020 Bahamas Bowl was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the longest-running international bowl game in college football history is scheduled to return to the Bahamas in December 2021.
WKU defeated Central Michigan 49-48 in a thrilling inaugural game on December 24, 2014 that featured a furious comeback by Central Michigan in the fourth quarter as the Chippewas scored 34 unanswered points, including the "Bahamas Relay" final play that pulled CMU to 49-48. Only an incomplete pass on the 2-point conversion attempt stopped what would have been the largest comeback in bowl game history and gave the Hilltoppers the victory.
The final CMU play from scrimmage that was started off by a pass from quarterback Cooper Rush and finished off three laterals later by Titus Davis' 15-yard dash and dive to the end zone was selected as the No. 1 play of the bowl season by SportsCenter, and it was a finalist for the ESPY Best Play Award. During the celebration of the 150th season of college football in 2019, the game was selected as the 25th-best bowl game of all time.