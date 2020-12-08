'Epitome of COVID-19 irresponsibility': Giuliani potentially exposed lawmakers, others in multiple states

William Cummings
USA TODAY
Rudy Giuliani's COVID-19 diagnosis could mean dozens of people were exposed to coronavirus as President Donald Trump's personal attorney spent much of last week crisscrossing the country as part of the campaign's effort to overturn the Nov. 3 election.
The Trump campaign's legal team released a statement Sunday night, with the "consent of Mayor Giuliani," saying he "tested negative twice immediately preceding his trip to Arizona, Michigan, Georgia" and "did not experience any symptoms or test positive for COVID-19 until more than 48 hours after his return."
Members of the legal team who had "close contact" with Giuliani "will be following their physicians' directives and CDC guidelines on self-isolation and testing," the campaign statement said.
Giuliani's previous negative test results do not guarantee he was not carrying coronavirus during his trips across the country because it can take days for a new infection to show up in a test. The virus' incubation period can last up to 14 days. Read more >>