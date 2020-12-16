Embassy denies claims that China used BTC to spy on Americans

Rachel Scott
The Nassau Guardian
The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in The Bahamas yesterday denied that China used mobile phone networks in the Caribbean, including the Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC), to surveil US mobile phone subscribers.
The claims were contained in an article published in the UK’s Guardian newspaper.
In the story, Gary Miller, a Washington state-based former mobile network security executive, claimed that the attacks, which emanated from China between 2018 and 2020, affected “tens of thousands of US mobile users”.
The article states, “Miller also found what he called unique cases in which the same mobile phone users who appear to have been targeted via China Unicom also appear to have been targeted simultaneously through two Caribbean operators: Cable & Wireless Communications (Flow) in Barbados and Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC).
"The incidents, which occurred dozens of times over a four to eight-week period, were so unusual that Miller said they were a strong and clear indicator that these were coordinated attacks."