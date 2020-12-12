‘Economic Empowerment’ Mostly a Mirage for Many Bahamian Women

ZNS Bahamas
Former Progressive Liberal Party Senator, Cheryl Bazard cautioned The Bahamas against falling into the temptation of “equating the economic advancement of some, as the economic empowerment of all.”
Her remarks came during the Ministry of Social Services and Department of Gender and Family Affairs, Woman in Parliament event held in the House of Assembly today (Friday, December 11) to coincide with the 58th anniversary of Bahamian women’s right to vote.
The gathering met under the theme, “Accelerating the Empowerment and Advancement of Women in Parliamentary Representation, Economic Development and Protection Against Gender Based Violence.
The three-hour session was broadcasted live on Cable Bahamas’ Parliamentary Channel, 420 and live streamed on Facebook by the Caribbean Women in Leadership (CIWIL) Bahamas National Chapter and the Zonta Club of New Providence. Read more >>