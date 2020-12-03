East GB projects assisting with community restoration

EAST GB TOUR – Minister of State for Grand Bahama in the Office of the Prime Minister, Senator J. Kwasi Thompson toured projects underway in East Grand Bahama. He was joined by Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, Iram Lewis and Member of Parliament for East Grand Bahama, K. Peter Turnquest on Monday, November 30. (BIS PHOTO: LISA DAVIS)
“We continue to be in rebuilding mode in Grand Bahama, so you will see a number of projects that are continuing,” says Minister of State for Grand Bahama, Senator J. Kwasi Thompson.
Minister Thompson’s remarks came during a tour of projects underway in East Grand Bahama, where he was joined by Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, Iram Lewis and Member of Parliament for East Grand Bahama, K. Peter Turnquest on Monday, November 30.
The group visited all of the government projects that are taking place in East End, and as such helping to restore the community. Read more >>