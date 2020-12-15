Duke delayed family holidays to party with Epstein: These exclusive pictures show Andrew in the Bahamas with his daughters.

Richard Pendlebury, Stephen Wright
The Daily Mail
A doting father and his two daughters are relaxing in the Caribbean sunshine.
These never-before-published photographs show Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, then aged 12 and 11, on holiday in the Bahamas in the week following Easter Sunday, 2001.
They were taken by the Duchess, the children's mother. Almost ten years after their colourful separation and five years after divorce, the Duke and Duchess of York sought to maintain the cohesion of their family unit.
But all is not as it appears.
Charming as they are, the Bahamian swimming pool pictures suggest nothing of the calamitous misadventure into which the Duke had just plunged; one which would see him — eventually — banished from public life and wanted for questioning by the U.S. Department of Justice, as he is today. Read more >>