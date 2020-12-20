Dr. Lipi Roy breaks down the new Covid-19 strain spreading rapidly in the UK

Dr. Lipi Roy offers context surrounding the new Covid-19 mutation that’s spreading rapidly in the United Kingdom, causing Prime Minister Boris Johnson to cancel Christmas. “It’s important for your viewers to understand the emergence of new strains is actually a normal part of virus evolution,” Dr. Roy said. “The data right now is showing this current strain in the UK, while it’s moving faster, growing faster, there’s no evidence it’s causing more serious disease and there’s no evidence to suggest this particular strain will not respond to the vaccines that are rolling out.” Watch news video >>