Doctors prepared for a potential third COVID wave

Royston Jones Jr.
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Although physicians experienced “burnout” amid the second wave of the novel coronavirus due to capacity challenges, Bahamas Doctors Union (BDU) President Dr Melisande Bassett said yesterday doctors were prepared for a potential third wave of the virus in The Bahamas.
“We expect it could be worse because of a number of mitigating circumstances or mitigating factors — the flu season as well as colder months,” she told Eyewitness News.
“You know people are going to stay indoors as opposed to outdoors, so you have that enclosed space and the higher [transmission] because you are not leaving the door open, you are not leaving the window open — people are in closed spaces.
“So, you will have your infectious rate going up.
"You will have more persons becoming positive than you would have in the first few waves."