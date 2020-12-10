Department of Agriculture building renovations nearing completion

NEARING COMPLETION – The $250,000 renovations and revitalization project at the Department of Agriculture Building located Downtown, Freeport are nearing completion. Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Michael Pintard; Minister of State for Grand Bahama and Minister of State for Finance, Sen. J. Kwasi Thompson and Minister of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, Iram Lewis toured the facility recently for an update on the progress being made. (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)
FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
The $250,000 renovations and revitalization project at the Department of Agriculture Building located Downtown, Freeport are nearing completion.
Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Michael Pintard; Minister of State for Grand Bahama and Minister of State for Finance, Sen. J. Kwasi Thompson and Minister of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, Iram Lewis toured the facility recently for an update on the progress being made.
Following the tour, each expressed how pleased they were with the progress, noting that this initiative is just one of many in the rebuilding process for the island.
“Today we wanted to inspect the work that is being done for the renovation of the Agriculture building, which includes four main components.
“One is the overall refurbishment of the building. The second is to create a space for those persons involved in the apiary sector; thirdly, to create a space for the various farming co-operatives in Grand Bahama. Finally, to create some booths where we can complement the Farmers' Market that already exists,” said Pintard.
He noted that over the course of the next several months, the Farmers' Market will also be transformed, to make sure it is reflective of the Bahamian produce; both in terms of the agriculture as well as the handicraft.