Dames: Committee will go back “as far back as we can” to expunge criminal records

Royston Jones Jr.
Eyewitness News
Natl. Security Ministry encourages young offenders to apply.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As the government encourages young, first-time offenders to apply to have their criminal records expunged, Minister of National Security Marvin Dames said the respective committees charged with the exercise will seek to go back as far as possible to wipe the slate clean.
In a public notice, the Ministry of National Security’s Rehabilitation of Offenders Committee said it is “accepting applications from young and first-time offenders who are seeking to have their criminal records expunged”.
“Since coming into office under the prerogative of mercy committee and as well as the committee led by former commissioner, Paul Farquharson (chairman of the Rehabilitation of Offenders Committee), this government has been working very assiduously to ensure that clean the records of those persons who were deserving to give them a second chance,” Dames told Eyewitness News.
“Our thrust, as we move forward in this regard, is about rehabilitating and ensuring that persons are given a second chance or given an opportunity to start afresh.
"And we have been doing just that.